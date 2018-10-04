Victim of fatal shooting at Scarborough plaza identified

The victim of a fatal shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as Elliott Reid-Doyle.

Reid-Doyle, 18, was gunned down in the parking lot of a plaza in the area of Bonis Avenue and Birchmount Road around 1:30 p.m., according to Toronto police.

He was rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Reid-Doyle's death marks the city's 83rd homicide of 2018.

While the shooting occurred close to a handful of schools, there were no other injuries reported.

Toronto police Insp. Joanna Beaven-Desjardins said Wednesday the victim was in the company of two or three other males who investigators were hoping to identify.

Police tape marks the scene of a fatal shooting at a plaza in Scarborough. (Oliver Walters/CBC)

Homicide Det. Lesley Dunkley said Wednesday that the shooter, described as a black male, was seen fleeing southbound on Birchmount toward a school.

Investigators are asking witnesses to the shooting, or anyone with information, to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.