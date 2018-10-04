Victim of fatal shooting at Scarborough plaza identified
Elliott Reid-Doyle, 18, died Wednesday, marking Toronto's 83rd homicide of the year
The victim of a fatal shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as Elliott Reid-Doyle.
Reid-Doyle, 18, was gunned down in the parking lot of a plaza in the area of Bonis Avenue and Birchmount Road around 1:30 p.m., according to Toronto police.
He was rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Reid-Doyle's death marks the city's 83rd homicide of 2018.
While the shooting occurred close to a handful of schools, there were no other injuries reported.
Toronto police Insp. Joanna Beaven-Desjardins said Wednesday the victim was in the company of two or three other males who investigators were hoping to identify.
Homicide Det. Lesley Dunkley said Wednesday that the shooter, described as a black male, was seen fleeing southbound on Birchmount toward a school.
Investigators are asking witnesses to the shooting, or anyone with information, to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.