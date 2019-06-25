Police to issue update on playground shooting that injured 2 young girls

Police are set to provide an update Tuesday morning on a shooting that injured two sisters at a Scarborough playground last year.

The shooting took place on June 14, 2018 at a housing complex at 10 Alton Towers Circle, near McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue.

Police allege two men shot a total of ten rounds into the crowded playground, targeting another man who was with his child but striking the five and nine-year-old sisters instead.

The nine-year-old girl received a gunshot wound to the leg, just above the ankle and the five-year-old girl received a bullet to the abdomen.

Police have made two arrests in connection with the shooting, while another man was charged with accessory after the fact. Police are still searching for a fourth suspect.

Deputy Chief Peter Yuen and Crime Stoppers Toronto Chair Sean Sportun will speak to the media around 10:30 Tuesday morning at Toronto Police Headquarters in downtown Toronto.