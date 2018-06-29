Police to update investigation of playground shooting that wounded two young girls

Toronto police have scheduled a morning news conference to provide an update on the shooting that wounded two sisters at a Scarborough playground.

On June 14, two sisters, aged five and nine, were shot at a playground at 10 Alton Towers Circle, near McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue.

Investigators say an adult male at the park was likely the intended target.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident, but police are still searching for two other men who are alleged to have taken part in the shooting.