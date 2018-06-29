COMING UP LIVE
Police to update investigation of playground shooting that wounded two young girls
Toronto police have scheduled a new conference for 10:30 a.m. Friday to provide more information about the Scarborough shooting that wounded two sisters at a playground.
Police have made 1 arrest, but are still searching for 2 more suspects
Toronto police have scheduled a morning news conference to provide an update on the shooting that wounded two sisters at a Scarborough playground.
You can watch the news conference here at 10:30 a.m.
- Police ID 2 suspects in Scarborough playground shooting that wounded 2 girls
- Man, 21, charged in Toronto playground shooting that injured 2 girls
On June 14, two sisters, aged five and nine, were shot at a playground at 10 Alton Towers Circle, near McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue.
Investigators say an adult male at the park was likely the intended target.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident, but police are still searching for two other men who are alleged to have taken part in the shooting.