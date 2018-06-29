Skip to Main Content
Police to update investigation of playground shooting that wounded two young girls
Police to update investigation of playground shooting that wounded two young girls

Toronto police have scheduled a new conference for 10:30 a.m. Friday to provide more information about the Scarborough shooting that wounded two sisters at a playground.

Police have made 1 arrest, but are still searching for 2 more suspects

Toronto police have scheduled a morning news conference to provide an update on the shooting that wounded two sisters at a Scarborough playground.

On June 14, two sisters, aged five and nine, were shot at a playground at 10 Alton Towers Circle, near McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue.

Investigators say an adult male at the park was likely the intended target.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident, but police are still searching for two other men who are alleged to have taken part in the shooting.

