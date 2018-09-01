Alleged target of Scarborough playground shooting appears in court on gun, drug charges

The man who police say was the intended target of a shooting at a Scarborough playground in June appeared in a downtown court on Saturday for the first time since his arrest on a host of gun and drug-related charges.

Clinton McDonald, 26, said little as a judge put off his bail hearing until the morning of Sept. 4, when he will appear by video. McDonald's lawyer was not present at the hearing.

McDonald, who is from Toronto, was arrested on Friday at a residence in the area of Eglinton Avenue E. and McCowan Road. Police said they launched an investigation into McDonald after they received information that he had an illegal firearm in his possession.

Inside the home where McDonald was apprehended, officers found a loaded 9-mm handgun, ammunition and "quantities of crack cocaine and heroin," according to police.

He faces 16 charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, weapons trafficking, and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police allege that McDonald was the target of a high-profile daylight shooting at a Scarborough playground on June 14. Two girls, aged five and nine, were struck by the gunfire. Both children survived.

Two other men — Sheldon Eriya, 21, and Tarrick Rhoden, 23 —were already charged in connection to the shooting. A fourth, T'Quan Robertson, 23, is still wanted by police on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.