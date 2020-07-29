2 men face multiple charges in shootings that killed 1 man, injured 2 young girls, police say

Toronto police released more details Wednesday about the arrest of two men accused in separate high-profile shootings that left one man dead and two children injured.

T'Quan Robertson, 25, was wanted for a shooting in a playground that made headlines in 2018 when two girls, aged five and nine, were wounded. Alexander Fountain, 29, was sought for an incident in 2017 in which an innocent bystander was fatally shot.

Police said Wednesday at a news conference that both men, who had been the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant, were taken into custody Tuesday after officers raided a home in Whitchurch-Stouffville, about 50 kilometres north of downtown Toronto in York Region.

Three others are now facing drug and weapons possession charges.

The arrests in the high-profile cases were a "proud moment" for the force, Chief Mark Saunders said Tuesday.

"This is a very good day for all of us, and for the family of those who have been victimized," Saunders added.

Police said they obtained a search warrant for the home Tuesday evening after receiving information that people there had weapons.

Insp. Joe Matthews from the Integrated Guns and Gangs Task Force told reporters Wednesday a loaded handgun, 14 rounds of ammunition, two over-capacity magazines, one ounce of cocaine and $6,000 in cash were seized.

He said police devoted a lot of resources to the search for Robertson.

"There has been quite a consistent manhunt by many of the units of the Toronto Police Service to locate Mr.Robertson," he said at the news briefing.

Robertson now faces several charges in connection with the playground shooting, including two counts each of the following: attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder, discharging a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

He's the third man accused in the incident, which happened on June 14, 2018 in the McCowan Road and Alton Towers Circle area.

T'Quan Robertson, 25, faces multiple charges in connection with a 2018 shooting in at an east-end Toronto playground that left two young girls injured. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

That evening, three men were seen pulling up in a car. Two of them ran toward the playground where 11 children were playing, police said.

They allegedly fired at least 10 shots at another man in the park, injuring two sisters who were hit by stray bullets. The girls had to undergo surgery, but survived

In June, police announced a reward of up to $75,000 for information leading to Robertson's arrest.

Police said he also faces nine firearm possession charges as a result of the Whitchurch-Stouffville raid.

Fountain accused in death of Samatar Farah

Fountain was wanted in connection with the death of 24-year-old Samatar Farah in April of 2017. Police have previously said he was an innocent victim in a turf war between rival gangs.

Insp. Joe Matthews from the Integrated Guns and Gangs Task Force confirmed five suspects were taken into custody following a weapons investigation Tuesday evening. (Toronto Police Service/YouTube)

He is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with Farah's death, and three counts of attempted murder for a separate shooting.

All five suspects were scheduled to appear in Old City Hall Wednesday morning.