Pedestrian dead after being hit by truck in Scarborough

A woman is dead after being struck by a City of Toronto truck in Scarborough Wednesday morning.

Investigators reported the collision at Lawrence Avenue and Fern Meadows Road just after 10 a.m. Police say it appears a collision happened in the roadway, which caused a truck to jump a curb and then hit the pedestrian.

The driver remained at the scene, police say, and was later transported to hospital for assessment.

Police initially reported two people were hit, but in the end, only one person was struck.

Police closed roads in the area for the investigation. (Susan Goodspeed/CBC)

Roads in the area have been shut down for the investigation, and police are asking motorists to consider alternate routes.