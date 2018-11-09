Pedestrian struck and killed after car mounts sidewalk in Scarborough

A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle that mounted a sidewalk in Scarborough.

Toronto police say the vehicle was travelling westbound on Ellesmere Road toward the intersection of Birchmount Road shortly before 6:49 a.m.

A TTC bus was stopped on the road just before the intersection, and two pedestrians were on the sidewalk near the bus.

"And for some unknown reason [the vehicle] mounted the curb and struck the two pedestrians that were on the curb," said Sgt. Alex Crews.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews arrived. The other was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

The intersection has been closed while police investigate.