Male pedestrian dead after Scarborough hit-and-run collision

A male pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run collision in the area of Highway 2A and Kingston Road in Scarborough overnight Thursday, police and paramedics said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, near the Kingston Road bypass, shortly before 1 a.m. for a report that a person had been struck.

Paramedics found the victim unconscious, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A spokesperson for Toronto paramedics did not have his age.

The driver left the scene, police said in a series of posts on social media. No information about a possible suspect vehicle was provided.

Toronto police's traffic services division is investigating. A number of road closures are in place, including the on-ramp to Highway 401 at Port Union Road. Kingston Road eastbound to Highway 2A is closed to traffic, and Highway 2A westbound between Lawson Road and Highway 401 is blocked.