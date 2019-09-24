Pedestrian, 97, dies 2 weeks after being struck in Scarborough
Victim was hit crossing Warden Avenue near McNicoll Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 6
A 97-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Scarborough more than two weeks ago.
Toronto police say the man was crossing Warden Avenue, north of McNicoll Avenue, on foot around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 6. As he crossed, he was hit by a Honda Civic travelling southbound on Warden, according to police.
He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died on Monday.
At the time, Toronto police Const. Caroline de Kloet said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and was co-operating with police. In a news release issued Tuesday morning, police said the driver is a 28-year-old male.
Sgt. Brett Moore, in a video update posted on Twitter hours after the collision, said it's believed the man who was struck lived in the neighbourhood. "We know that folks in the community are concerned," he said.
The police news release asked that local residents, drivers and business-owners contact investigators with footage of the incident.
