Pedestrian in his 90s critically injured in Scarborough collision

A male pedestrian in his 90s was struck and critically injured in Scarborough early Friday morning.

Toronto paramedics say the man, believed to be in his 90s, was taken to a nearby trauma centre after being hit by a vehicle in the area of Warden and McNicoll avenues at around 6:30 a.m.

Police are investigating the collision and are warning people to expect delays if they're travelling through the area.

Const. Caroline de Kloet said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.