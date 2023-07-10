Scarborough paramedic who died in northern Ontario remembered as a hero

Arjanan Sivasathiyarajah went through a lot of phases — at one point it was fixing cars, at another it was woodworking — but a friend from high school said the one thing the late Scarborough man always wanted to do was be a paramedic.

"He loved his job," Noyala Isidore said. "He loved being that person to give back to the community."

A few weeks ago, Sivasathiyarajah began working as a paramedic with the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority Paramedic Services in Kashechewan First Nation, a community in northern Ontario near James Bay.

Last week, he went missing from a boat on the Albany River.

After a search involving more than a dozen boats, his body was recovered from the river on Wednesday, Kashechewan First Nation Chief Gaius Wesley said on Facebook. Wesley said Sivasathiyarajah is presumed to have drowned.

Sivasathiyarajah made a sacrifice by leaving his family to bring health-care services to the community, Wesley said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"We will continue [to] honour his life and will never forget him and his family," Wesley wrote.

'He left us as a hero'

Isidore had been friends with Sivasathiyarajah since they were in Grade 10 together.

"He did so much for me," she said. "I'm so grateful for him."

She said he would go out of his way to show people he cared about them, whether it was buying her lunch or bringing her family an apple pie after visiting an orchard.

Isidore said Sivasathiyarajah loved new adventures and was excited to head to Kashechewan to help people there.

"He's left us as a hero," she said.

Kashechewan First Nation Chief Gaius Wesley says 50 people helped search for a paramedic who is presumed to have drowned in the Albany River. (Gaius Wesley/Facebook)

Lynne Innes, CEO of the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority, said Sivasathiyarajah was quickly welcomed by his new home.

"He made many, many friends and was truly a part of the community," she said. "He adopted our way of life within a few days and was on the river and going in the bush."

Innes grew up on the James Bay coast and said she's never seen anything like the community response to this tragedy.

"It was quite overwhelming," she said. "There were over 300 people awaiting his family, awaiting Arjanan and coming back to Kashechewan to see the family off."

According to Wesley's Facebook page, $15,805 in donations were collected for Sivasathiyarajah's family. A GoFundMe campaign to support the family has raised a little more than $40,000 as of Sunday evening.