Scarborough North council candidate claims man is purposefully taking down his posters

After noticing his campaign posters going missing on neighbourhood streets, a Scarborough North city council candidate says he stumbled across a man peeling them down.

James Chow, a candidate for Ward 23, tells CBC Toronto he was on a Saturday drive when he was able to catch the man in the act on camera.

Chow claims his video shows the man on a "hoverboard" with a scraper in his hand taking down his posters from Huntingwood Drive utility poles.

Chow claims he has a video showing a man taking down his posters from Huntingwood Drive utility poles. (John Sandeman/CBC)

He says the man took down nearly all of his posters on Huntingwood and also on McCowan Road.

"According to our instructions from Elections Toronto, we can put up posters on utility poles," Chow said. "There's no if and but. I am within my lawful bounds."

Now Chow is only left with a handful of the approximately 500 posters he put up on Sept. 27 and 28.

Chow says he's within his 'lawful bounds' to put up the posters. (John Sandeman/CBC)

'Really a disgusting thing'

Former MPP and cabinet minister Michael Colle is running in Ward 8, and says he hopes police take sign vandalism or theft seriously.

"It's really a disgusting thing because people use their hard-earned money. They have to raise money. They put a lot of work in putting up signs," he said.

"Anybody that basically steals signs or takes down signs of another candidate is really doing democracy great harm."

Ward 8 candidate Michael Colle says he hopes police take sign vandalism or theft seriously. (John Sandeman/CBC)

The seasoned politician also says he's a big believer in old-fashioned, on-the-ground politics, including signs.

"Forget Twitter, Facebook, Instagram. Regular people really think signs are important," he added. "If I don't have signs, they call me [and say,] 'Mike, where's the signs?'"

Toronto police say they're investigating Chow's case, and the city says fines can range from $200 to $300 for sign theft or vandalism.

In the meantime, Chow says what has happened won't stop him.

"I will be printing more of them," he said. "We will be putting them up again like an Energizer [bunny] — keep on going, going for my vision."