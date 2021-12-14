Toronto police have identified a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed at a Scarborough nightclub, early Monday.

Police said they found Mohamed Asser with life-threatening injuries around 4 a.m., when responding to reports of a shooting at the nightclub near Nugget Avenue and McCowan Road.

Asser was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for more information and said there were a number of people in the club when the shooting took place.

Witnesses and anyone with video or more information are asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).