Toronto police identify victim in Scarborough nightclub shooting
Mohamed Asser, 23, was shot and killed early Monday morning. Police are seeking more information about the shooting.
Toronto police have identified a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed at a Scarborough nightclub, early Monday.
Police said they found Mohamed Asser with life-threatening injuries around 4 a.m., when responding to reports of a shooting at the nightclub near Nugget Avenue and McCowan Road.
Asser was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police are looking for more information and said there were a number of people in the club when the shooting took place.
Witnesses and anyone with video or more information are asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).