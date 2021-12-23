Durham police homicide unit investigates after Scarborough teen dies of 'significant trauma'

Homicide investigators in Durham Region are probing the death of a Scarborough teen who died after arriving in hospital with "significant trauma," police say.

Mahishan Kugathasan, 19, died in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to a news release from Durham Regional Police Service.

The release said officers with the service's west division received a call at approximately 2 a.m. from a local hospital. Police didn't share any details about what caused the man's injuries.

Kugathasan was transported to a Toronto-area hospital, but later died.

Investigators from the DRPS homicide unit are investigating.

Anyone who may have information is being asked to contact Det. Alves of the major crime branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5407.