Scarborough man, 27, dies after drowning in Trent River, OPP say

A Scarborough man has died after drowning in the Trent River in Campbellford, roughly 180 kilometres east of Toronto, Ontario Provincial Police say. 

Police received report of a person in distress after jumping in the water Saturday

CBC News ·
A patch from an officer's uniform reading OPP.
Ontario Provincial Police said a man went under the water on Saturday in the Trent River in Campbellford and did not resurface. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

In a news release Monday, police said they were called to the area of Trent River and Ranney Falls at around 5:20 p.m. Saturday for reports of a person in distress after jumping in the water.

Police said the person went under the water and did not resurface.

Emergency crews searched the waterways and found a man who had died. Police have not identified the man but say he is a 27-year-old from Scarborough.

The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario attended the scene over the weekend to help with the investigation, police say.

