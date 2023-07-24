Scarborough man, 27, dies after drowning in Trent River, OPP say

A Scarborough man has died after drowning in the Trent River in Campbellford, roughly 180 kilometres east of Toronto, Ontario Provincial Police say.

In a news release Monday, police said they were called to the area of Trent River and Ranney Falls at around 5:20 p.m. Saturday for reports of a person in distress after jumping in the water.

Police said the person went under the water and did not resurface.

Emergency crews searched the waterways and found a man who had died. Police have not identified the man but say he is a 27-year-old from Scarborough.

The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario attended the scene over the weekend to help with the investigation, police say.