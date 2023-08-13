Scarborough man, 25, drowns in Lake Ontario: OPP

A Scarborough man has died after drowning in Lake Ontario in Cobourg, roughly 120 kilometres east of Toronto, police say.

In a news release Sunday, the Northumberland detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they were called to the east side of the pier in Cobourg shortly after 4 p.m., for report of a person in distress in the water.

Police said the person went under the water and did not resurface.

Emergency crews searched the waterways and found a man who was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Officers have not identified the man but say he is a 25-year-old from Scarborough.