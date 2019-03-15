Skip to Main Content
Police search for suspect after teen shot in Malvern park

Police search for suspect after teen shot in Malvern park

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds in Scarborough Wednesday night. 

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene in a black vehicle towards Neilson Road

CBC News ·
Police were called just before 10 p.m. to the Wingarden Court and Crow Trail area in Malvern for a shooting, believed to have taken place in a park. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds in Scarborough Wednesday night. 

Police were called just before 10 p.m. to the Wingarden Court and Crow Trail area in Malvern for a shooting, believed to have taken place in a park.

Const. Katrina Arrogante said the teen suffered two gunshot wounds, but is conscious and breathing.

The suspect is described as a black male who fled the scene in a black vehicle towards Neilson Road.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us