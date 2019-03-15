Police search for suspect after teen shot in Malvern park
The suspect is believed to have fled the scene in a black vehicle towards Neilson Road
Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds in Scarborough Wednesday night.
Police were called just before 10 p.m. to the Wingarden Court and Crow Trail area in Malvern for a shooting, believed to have taken place in a park.
Const. Katrina Arrogante said the teen suffered two gunshot wounds, but is conscious and breathing.
The suspect is described as a black male who fled the scene in a black vehicle towards Neilson Road.
Shooting: Wingarden Crt / Crow Trail <br>- 1 male with injuries, consc/breathing<br>- Police on scene<br>- suspect: m, blk, fled in a blk veh towards Neilson Rd<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO508688?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO508688</a><a href="https://twitter.com/TPS42Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tps42div</a><br>^ka—@TPSOperations