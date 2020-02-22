Homicide investigators called in after male found with gunshot wound in Scarborough

Homicide investigators have been called in after a person was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in Scarborough.

Toronto police were called to the scene in the Sheppard Avenue and Havenview Road area just before 7:15 p.m. for reports of unknown trouble.

Officers arrived to find a male lying in the street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not revealed his age.

There is no word yet on any suspects.