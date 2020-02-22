Homicide investigators called in after male found with gunshot wound in Scarborough
Homicide investigators have been called in after a person was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in Scarborough.
Officers found the victim unresponsive; he was pronounced dead at the scene
Toronto police were called to the scene in the Sheppard Avenue and Havenview Road area just before 7:15 p.m. for reports of unknown trouble.
Officers arrived to find a male lying in the street.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not revealed his age.
There is no word yet on any suspects.