Man dead after two-vehicle crash in Scarborough
Toronto·Breaking

A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

2 people taken to hospital with minor injuries, while a 3rd was without vital signs and later died

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Kennedy Road and St. Clair Avenue East area just after 8:15 p.m. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Kennedy Road and St. Clair Avenue East area just after 8:15 p.m.

Toronto Police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries but a third was without vital signs.

Approximately two hours later, police said that victim had died in hospital.

The traffic reconstruction team is on scene investigating.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for several hours. 

