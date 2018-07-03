3 homes in new Scarborough housing development destroyed by fire

Three homes will likely need to be demolished after a large fire tore through a new housing development in Scarborough late Tuesday night.

The fire started in a home under construction on Buena Vista Boulevard, near Kennedy Road and Finch Avenue E., shortly before 11 p.m., according to Toronto Fire Services division commander Bob O'Hallarn.

When the call came in, a fire crew was nearby and arrived within two minutes of the initial report. Despite the relatively quick response, the house where the blaze started was fully engulfed with "flames 20 feet above the roof" and the fire had spread to two neighbouring homes, O'Hallarn said.

No one was injured in the blaze, but one home in the area was evacuated as a precaution.

All three affected homes will likely need to be demolished, according to O'Hallarn.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal is probing the circumstances of the fire, as well as Toronto fire investigators.