Police urge dealerships, body shops to look out for vehicle in fatal Scarborough hit-and-run

Toronto police are making a special appeal to body shops and car dealerships that may have repaired a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision late last month that left a 35-year-old woman dead.

Police released new details about the suspect vehicle on Saturday, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Police were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East between Abbotsfield Gate and Palmdale Drive in Scarborough just before 10:30 p.m. on August 30.

That's where they say a woman was crossing mid-block from the south side of Sheppard Avenue East to the north, when a vehicle travelling eastbound at "a high speed" struck the woman and continued along the street before turning south on Warden Avenue.

Forensic evidence reveals the vehicle involved was metallic grey in colour, manufactured in Japan for Mitisubishi vehicles from 2005 to 2009, police say. The specific model may be a Lancer or Outlander.

Investigators also found glass in the victim's clothing — a sign that the vehicle's windshield was damaged.

"We are urging to members of the public to report any suspicious vehicles," police said in a news release.

The victim is the 21st pedestrian to have been killed by a vehicle in Toronto this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477.