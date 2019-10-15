Police look for man after they find vehicle in Scarborough hit and run that hurt baby

Toronto police are looking for a man who they say abandoned a vehicle involved in a weekend hit and run in Scarborough that seriously injured a baby boy and two women.

Police say the vehicle, a grey Dodge Journey, with the Ontario licence plate ANXC 265, was found near St. Clair Avenue East and O'Connor Road at 6:24 p.m. on Monday.

In a news release on Monday, police said officers obtained security camera footage after the vehicle was abandoned, and that footage enabled police to capture an image of the man who left the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

Police said they are appealing to members of the public for help in identifying the man.

The hit and run happened at the intersection of Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road on Sunday.

At 10:48 a.m., the SUV was headed eastbound on Ellesmere Road, near Pharmacy Avenue, when the driver failed to stop at a red light, crossed the intersection and mounted the curb, hitting the two women, aged 57 and 37, and the baby boy, 20 months old.

The hit and run seriously injured two women, 57 and 37, and a baby boy, 20 months old. (Andy Hincenbergs/CBC)

The women were standing on the sidewalk on the southeast corner of the intersection and the baby boy was in a stroller.

Police said two people got out of the vehicle, had a look around, then one got back into the vehicle. One left the scene on foot, heading south of Pharmacy Avenue. The driver then fled eastbound on Ellesmere Road, police said on Sunday.

The front licence plate of the vehicle fell off due to the impact of the crash and was left at the scene.

Toronto paramedics took the two women and baby to hospital with serious injuries. Initially, police said the baby suffered life-threatening injuries, but his condition has been upgraded to serious.

Police are continuing to look for three people: Cory Munroe, 49; Derek Desousa, 34; and Amanda Rioux, 30.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).