Police seek pickup truck driver in deadly Scarborough hit-and-run

Toronto police have released grainy images of a pickup truck that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision at a Scarborough intersection.

Police say at around 8:20 a.m. on Sept. 29 the truck's driver hit an 80-year-old man as he was crossing Esquire Road while walking north on Victoria Park Avenue.

The driver, who police say was turning right at the time of the deadly crash, then fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where he died on Nov. 10.

Police have now released surveillance images of the truck.

Toronto police put out two different pictures of the suspect's truck. (Toronto Police Service)

Traffic Services says the investigation is ongoing, and is asking anyone who can help identify the driver to contact police.

This year has marked another deadly year on Toronto's streets. According to police statistics, 36 pedestrians have died this year, despite the city's Vision Zero goal of eliminating all traffic-related deaths.

