Police release footage of minivan in fatal Scarborough hit and run

Toronto police have released security camera footage of a minivan they are looking for that's believed to have fatally struck a man in a Scarborough crosswalk early on Wednesday.

The pedestrian, a 61-year-old man, died of his injuries in hospital. On Wednesday, police appealed to the driver to surrender.

The collision occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. The minivan was travelling east in the left lane of St. Clair Avenue East, at Jeanette Street, west of Midland Avenue, when it struck the man, according to police.

The 15 seconds of footage, taken from a camera on the outside of a nearby home, shows a black minivan approach from the left of the screen and drive through the crosswalk, seconds after a pedestrian's legs can be seen stepping off the sidewalk.

Driver left scene

According to Toronto police Sgt. Brett Moore, the driver left the scene. Paramedics performed CPR on the man before they took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"The advice at this point is for that person to do the right thing, seek advice from a lawyer and turn themselves in," Moore said Wednesday.

Investigators will look at whether the crosswalk's lights were flashing at the time.

On Wednesday afternoon, police issued a news release to say they believe the van is a Chrysler model. The passenger side mirror of the minivan was left behind at the scene and it is a Chrysler part. The minivan is also believed to have "new damage" to its passenger side, police said in the release.



Pieces of debris from the van were scattered throughout the intersection.

Police continue to look for the driver of a dark-coloured minivan after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Wednesday morning. (Toronto Police Service)

Police said the collision occurred during morning rush hour and video shows there were several other motorists in the area who may have seen the incident.

Residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dashboard camera footage of the area or collision are urged to contact police.

All details from witnesses are important and may assist in quickly identifying the driver and vehicle involved in the collision.