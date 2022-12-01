Scarborough schools end lockdown after police find 1 replica firearm, detain 2 people

Several Scarborough schools were locked down Thursday afternoon after reports of a person with a gun at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute, Toronto police say.

The sighting was reported at 1 p.m., prompting a lockdown at the school, which is located at 125 Brockley Dr., near Lawrence Avenue East and Midland Avenue, police said in a news conference Thursday.

Police said they found one replica firearm and detained two people. They say they are still searching for two other people and slowly releasing classes. No injuries were reported.

One other school was locked down and two others were in a hold and secure. All have now been lifted.

David and Mary Thomson Collegiate was also locked down earlier this year after a student was killed inside the school.