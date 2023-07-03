Your guide (so far) to the upcoming provincial byelection in Scarborough–Guildwood

Voters in Scarborough–Guildwood are set to go to the polls for the fourth time in just over 12 months.

A provincial byelection has been called for July 27 in the east Toronto riding, along with another contest for the Ottawa-area seat of Kanata–Carleton.

If you live in Scarborough–Guildwood, you may be asking what you did to deserve this, or why on earth it's happening at all. Or maybe you love voting.

Here's some basic information that might help as you consider your vote.

Why is this happening?

Former Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter resigned from the legislature in May to run in June's mayoral byelection, vacating her seat in Scarborough–Guildwood after 10 years as its representative.

Hunter was not elected mayor, and the provincial Liberal caucus at Queen's Park fell to just seven. It takes 12 MPPs for official party status, which comes with a host of benefits like more money and privileges within the legislature.

Who is running?

The Progressive Conservatives were the first to announce their candidate, Gary Crawford. Crawford is currently in his third term as the city councillor for Ward 20 Scarborough–Southwest and he intends to keep his seat at city hall through the byelection campaign. He was a close political ally of former mayor John Tory, acting as budget chief throughout Tory's tenure.

The Liberals were next out of the gate, announcing Andrea Hazell as their standard bearer in the race. Hazell owns a financial management firm and is president and chair of the Scarborough Business Association. She is also the chair of the Caribbean Philanthropic Council.

Thadsha Navaneethan is the NDP candidate. Navaneethan came to Toronto at age 10 with her family as refugees fleeing war in Sri Lanka. She has worked as a community organizer and has experience in the non-profit sector. According to the NDP, her most recent job is as a humans right officer for the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU).

Tara McMahon is running beneath the Green Party banner. She has worked in the HVAC and plumbing industries for nearly 20 years, the party said in a release announcing her candidacy.

Elections Ontario says a full list of nominated candidates in the byelection will be available on July 13 after 2 p.m. ET.

This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

What could this mean for the major parties?

Scarborough–Guildwood has been a Liberal stronghold since it was created by merging parts of three ridings in 2007. After two dismal elections in a row for the Ontario Liberals on a provincial level, the party will be battling hard to retake the seat and get its caucus back up to eight. At this point, every single potential seat matters for the Liberals.

Premier Doug Ford's PCs likely see a solid opportunity in this byelection to build on their big majority in the legislature. As a longtime city councillor, Crawford has a high profile in Scarborough and you can be sure that Ford's formidable political machine will be fully behind him through the campaign. And the PCs do have notable support in the riding. A 2013 byelection (when Hunter first won the seat) and the 2018 provincial election saw PC candidates only narrowly defeated, and the party took four of the six Scarborough ridings in 2022.

The New Democrats will be looking to potentially build on some positive results from recent provincial elections. In 2018, the party was able to flip the neighbouring riding of Scarborough Southwest after 15 years of Liberal control and then held on to it 2022. It could prove an uphill climb, however. The NDP has generally struggled to drum up competitive levels of support in other Scarborough ridings (a recent counterpoint to this may be Olivia Chow's win in the mayoral byelection, in which she beat out her rivals in Scarborough and downtown.)

As for the Greens, the mission will be what it always is: grow the party from a caucus of one into a caucus of two. But if past elections are any indiction, it could be an insurmountable task. Green candidates have only garnered more than 1,000 votes in two elections since the riding's creation in 2007. Last year, the Greens secured 745 votes. For reference, Hunter won that election with more than 12,000 votes.

Of course, turnout will be an open question. Traditionally, byelections see minimal voter engagement. And one during the peak of summer vacation season? It's hard to say how many eligible voters will show up at the polls. Scarborough–Guildwood saw a 38 per cent turnout in 2022 — below the provincewide turnout of about 44 per cent.

How do I vote?

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on voting day, July 27. A full list of voting locations will be posted after July 7, according to Elections Ontario. You can find more information here.

You can also vote in person before election day at the riding's returning office at 1250 Markham Road, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until July 26. On Sunday July 9 and 23, you can vote from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on July 16, you can vote from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voting by mail is also an option. You can apply to do that here. Vote by mail packages need to be received by 6 p.m. on election day to be counted.