1 in hospital in life-threatening condition after Scarborough fire

Toronto paramedics say one person is in hospital in life-threatening condition after a 2-alarm blaze in the city's east end Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to a fire at a residential building near Morningside Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East.

They say a male victim was found without vital signs. He's since been transported to hospital.

Firefighters say they're still on scene dealing with the aftermath of the fire.