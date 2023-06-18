1 in hospital in life-threatening condition after Scarborough fire
Firefighters responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to a fire at a residential building near Morningside Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East.
Toronto paramedics say a male victim was found without vital signs
Toronto paramedics say one person is in hospital in life-threatening condition after a 2-alarm blaze in the city's east end Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to a fire at a residential building near Morningside Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East.
They say a male victim was found without vital signs. He's since been transported to hospital.
Firefighters say they're still on scene dealing with the aftermath of the fire.