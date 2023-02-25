1 person dead after 2-alarm fire in Scarborough
2 people assessed at the scene
One person has died following a two-alarm fire in Scarborough on Saturday, according to Toronto Fire.
Police said the fire broke out on the 5th floor of a building at the intersection of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue just before 3:30 p.m.
Toronto Fire said one person without vital signs was removed from the building.
The individual was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics.
Toronto Fire later said the person died in hospital.
Two other individuals were assessed at the scene.
Update: Sadly, one person has been confirmed deceased. A number of other persons were rescued by TFS, transferred to care of Paramedics. TFS investigations has been engaged in cooperation with Police and the OFM. Our thoughts are with all affected.^dv <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a>—@Toronto_Fire