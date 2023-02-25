1 person dead after 2-alarm fire in Scarborough

One person has died following a two-alarm fire in Scarborough on Saturday, according to Toronto Fire.

Police said the fire broke out on the 5th floor of a building at the intersection of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue just before 3:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire said one person without vital signs was removed from the building.

The individual was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics.

Toronto Fire later said the person died in hospital.

Two other individuals were assessed at the scene.