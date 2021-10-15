1 dead in Scarborough basement fire

A 35-year-old man has died after being pulled from a fire in a basement in Scarborough Friday morning, Toronto Fire Service says.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Pharmacy Avenue at around 10 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a working fire and smoke coming from the basement.

Fire crews had to pull the man from the basement, the service said.

According to paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another patient was also assessed by paramedics.

The fire has since been knocked down and the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will be investigating.