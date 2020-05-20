Police now investigating fatal Scarborough fire as a homicide

Toronto police say they have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a man whose body was found in a burned-out apartment in Scarborough last Saturday.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, police were called about a fire at 31 Gilder Drive, in the area of Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East, at 6:28 p.m.

A body was found inside an apartment. Police have identified the victim as 58-year-old Jomo Hendricks from Toronto.

Police said in a news release that a post-mortem examination was completed on Tuesday, which led investigators to rule Hendricks' death a homicide. No further information about his cause of death was released.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell previously told CBC Toronto that firefighters discovered the body as they were dousing the flames.

The fire also caused a "tremendous amount" of smoke and heat, he added, causing damage to the second floor. Crews ventilated the entire building as a result.

Investigators say they are now looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Hendricks in the days leading up to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or anonymously online at www.222tips.com.