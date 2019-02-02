Fire at Scarborough recreation centre not yet out

A fire that has extensively damaged the Agincourt Recreation Centre in Scarborough is not yet extinguished, Toronto Fire says.

The fire at the centre, near Glen Watford Drive and Rural Avenue, was brought under control on Friday.

No one has been injured in the blaze. No estimate of damage has been released. The building was evacuated.

The fire, which broke out shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, reached a four-alarm status at its peak, according to Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell, spokesperson for Toronto Fire. Four alarm means 130 firefighters and 37 vehicle responded.

The cause and origin of the fire have not been determined.

Firefighting efforts were hampered by the layout of the building, the thickness of its roof and the bitterly cold temperature outside. The fire burned inside the roof itself.

Crews were forced to thaw out equipment on TTC shelters buses at various points during the fight.