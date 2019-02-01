Fire crews battle 'slow, stubborn' blaze at Scarborough rec centre all night

Firefighters continued to battle a "stubborn" fire inside the Agincourt Recreation Centre in Scarborough on Friday, their efforts hampered by the design of the building.

"The areas we need to get at are just really hard to reach, nearly impossible," said Mike McCoy, deputy chief of operations at the Toronto Fire Service.

The centre's high ceilings, wide open spaces and pool area make fighting this particular fire "very tough," he added.

Besides a difficult situation, crews endured frigid temperatures all night. They were forced to thaw out equipment on TTC buses at various points during the fight.

The fire, which is currently a three-alarm but reached five-alarm status at its peak, is not yet under control, McCoy said.

Toronto Fire continues to battle a stubborn fire at the Agincourt Rec Centre in the ice and cold. Brutal conditions. They expect to be here at least all day. <a href="https://t.co/S6V4S4YiO5">pic.twitter.com/S6V4S4YiO5</a> —@LindaWardCBC

"We've been doing the same thing all night. It's a long, slow stubborn fire. It never really gets ripping, but we can't seem to get it extinguished entirely either," he told CBC Toronto from the scene.

The blaze broke out shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday. It was reported to emergency responders that it had started in the building's mechanical room, but Toronto Fire cautioned that its origin has not been determined.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Firefighter perches on the tip of an ice encrusted ladder in a fog of smoke and steam. He uses a stick to pull pieces of roofing off the Agincourt Rec Centre. Beneath him, fire. <a href="https://t.co/XR84suQQUq">pic.twitter.com/XR84suQQUq</a> —@LindaWardCBC

The recreation centre, located in the Glen Watford Drive and Rural Avenue area, includes a pool and a hockey rink. McCoy said the fire has not spread to the arena and he does not expect it to. Chlorine from the pool area and ammonia from the rink were secured shortly after firefighters arrived at the scene, said Toronto Fire Captain Stephan Powell.

Crews are expected to be on scene throughout the day Friday and possibly on Saturday as well, according to McCoy.

The City of Toronto recreation centre is one of two leisure pools in Scarborough, and is also home to a number of local sports clubs.

Meanwhile, the Toronto District School Board said students at the nearby Alexander Mackenzie Secondary Public School will be relocated to Agincourt Collegiate Institute on Friday. Similarly, the Toronto Catholic board says that "out of abundance of caution" about the faint smell of smoke at St. Bartholomew, staff and students will be moved to St. Ignatius of Loyola for the day.