Toronto police ID victim in Scarborough shooting
Toronto police have identified a man who died in hospital after a Scarborough shooting Friday morning.
Douglas Devlin, 54, was pronounced dead in hospital on Oct. 29
In a news release on Saturday, police said the victim is Douglas Devlin, 54, of Toronto.
Officers were called to the area of Ellesmere and Kennedy roads around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 29 for the sound of gunshots.
Police said Devlin had made his way to an Esso gas station after being shot on the sidewalk outside a nearby plaza.
He was rushed to hospital, where he died shortly after.
Devlin had a dog with him at the time and was taken by the city's animal services department.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information or dashcam video relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Toronto police.