Man dead after shooting in Scarborough

A man is dead after a shooting in Scarborough early Friday, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Ellesmere and Kennedy roads around 4:30 a.m. for the sound of gunshots.

The victim, who police say was in his 30s, had made his way to an Esso gas station after being shot on the sidewalk outside a nearby plaza. His dog was with him at the time.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he died shortly after. The dog was taken by the city's animal services department.

The dog has just been taken by city animal services. He/she has been sitting outside the Esso since before 5am. No word on suspects. <a href="https://t.co/mbEJjjiGtr">pic.twitter.com/mbEJjjiGtr</a> —@LindaWardCBC

A homicide detective has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information or dashcam video relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Toronto police.

The shooting marked the second deadly incident in Scarborough in about 24 hours. Early Thursday morning, 27-year-old Jamal James was fatally shot in the area of Washburn Way and Tapscott Road.