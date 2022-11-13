Male dead following shooting in Scarborough
Shooting happened in area of Midland and Passmore avenues
A male has died following a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday, Toronto police say.
According to police, the shooting happened in the area of Midland and Passmore avenues.
Officers found a victim with serious injuries and began performing CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say an investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 416-222-8477.
