Toronto

Male dead following shooting in Scarborough

A male has died following a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday, Toronto police say.

Shooting happened in area of Midland and Passmore avenues

CBC News ·
According to police, the shooting happened in the area of Midland and Passmore avenues. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

According to police, the shooting happened in the area of Midland and Passmore avenues.

Officers found a victim with serious injuries and began performing CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 416-222-8477.

