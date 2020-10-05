Body found in Scarborough apartment fire

A body was found in an apartment fire in Scarborough Monday morning.

Police and firefighters were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Finch Avenue East around 8:10 a.m.

Toronto fire officials say that crews found a small fire that was already out when they arrived. A body was also found within the apartment.

Police originally said in a tweet that they were treating the death as suspicious, but later said the circumstances were not suspicious, and no criminal act was suspected.

Toronto Fire Service says the cause of the fire is unclear, and investigators will be attending the scene.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has also been notified, and may attend on what investigators find.