Teen dead, 2 teens injured after car smashes into pole in Scarborough

A 16-year-old is dead and two other teens injured after a single-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Friday.

Toronto police say they responded to the intersection of Brimley Road and McNicoll Avenue around 1:25 a.m.

The vehicle mounted a curb and hit the cement base of a pole on the west side of the intersection. The pole then fell down onto the sedan.

Firefighters required about an hour to free all three teens from the Mercedes sedan.

Paramedics transported them to the trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead.

The teen sitting in the front passenger seat has life-threatening injuries, while the passenger in the back seat has serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Toronto police's collision reconstruction team is investigating the circumstances of the crash. Sgt. Alex Crews said there are indications that speed was a factor.

Heavy rain also fell overnight in the city.

"I think it's every parent's worst nightmare. You have these teens and they're full of life and they get into a car and something tragic like this happens," said Crews.

"Speed limits are there for a reason."

Brimley Road is closed for the investigation.