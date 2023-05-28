Content
Man dead after Scarborough collision involving vehicle and motorcycle

A man has died after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided in Scarborough on Sunday, Toronto police and paramedics say.

Officers called to Greenholm Crescent and Lawrence Avenue East just after 1:30 p.m.

A closeup of the doors on a Toronto police cruiser.
Officers were called to Greenholm Crescent and Lawrence Avenue East just after 1:30 p.m. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Paramedics say they transported a man with life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

The intersection has been closed and police say motorists should use alternate routes.

