One man dead, 2 people injured following head-on collision in Scarborough

A man, believed to be in his 30s, has died and two other people have been hospitalized following a head-on collision in Scarborough on Monday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to Steeles Avenue and Reesor Road just before 10:30 p.m.

Sgt. Scott Fowlds with Toronto Police Traffic Services said one vehicle was travelling eastbound on Steeles Avenue East in the westbound lane, while the second vehicle was travelling westbound and was struck by the first vehicle.

Fowlds said the collision happened when the vehicle heading eastbound crossed over into the westbound lanes.

The driver who was in the correct lane died at the scene.

The other driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital in life-threatening condition. His condition has since been upgraded to serious. A passenger that was in that vehicle was also transported to Sunnybrook with non-life-threatening injuries. The age and sex of the passenger was not immediately clear.

Fowlds said the intersection was closed for several hours for an investigation.