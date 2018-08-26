Police search for man wanted in connection to fatal Scarborough assault

Toronto police are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection to a fatal assault in Scarborough late last week.

Garfield Chambers, 43, faces a charge of second-degree murder if he is apprehended. Garfield is from Toronto, police said in a news release, and is "considered violent and extremely dangerous."

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to an area in between two parking lots on Markham Road, near Finch Avenue E. for a report of an assault.

Police found Cecil Graham, 49, unconscious and suffering from "obvious signs of trauma." He later died of his injuries. His death marked the city's 68th homicide of the year.

Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

They say Chambers fled southbound on Markham Road after the beating.

Police are warning any member of the public who comes across Chambers to avoid engaging him and call 911. Tipsters can also leave an anonymous message with Crime Stoppers.