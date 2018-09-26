New
Elderly man suffers serious injuries in Scarborough hit and run
An elderly pedestrian has serious and possibly life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Scarborough Wednesday night, Toronto paramedics say.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near Agincourt Mall just before 9 p.m.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Agincourt Mall, near Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road, just before 9 p.m.
The injured man, believed to be approximately 70, suffered some facial trauma but was conscious and breathing, according to police. He was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics.
The vehicle involved, believed to be a sedan, was last seen heading eastbound on Sheppard Avenue.
Police are on the scene for an investigation.