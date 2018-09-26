Skip to Main Content
Elderly man suffers serious injuries in Scarborough hit and run
New

Elderly man suffers serious injuries in Scarborough hit and run

An elderly pedestrian has serious and possibly life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Scarborough Wednesday night, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Agincourt Mall just before 9 p.m.

CBC News ·
Police were called to the scene in the area of Agincourt Mall Wednesday evening. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

An elderly pedestrian has serious and possibly life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in Scarborough Wednesday night, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Agincourt Mall, near Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road, just before 9 p.m.

The injured man, believed to be approximately 70, suffered some facial trauma but was conscious and breathing, according to police. He was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics.  

The vehicle involved, believed to be a sedan, was last seen heading eastbound on Sheppard Avenue.

Police are on the scene for an investigation. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us