Ontario's police watchdog probing fatal crash in Scarborough

A man, 77, is dead after a vehicle being investigated by Toronto police officers struck the vehicle that he was driving in Scarborough on Saturday night, according to Ontario's police watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit said it is probing the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Toronto police said the crash occurred on Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East. Three other people were injured and one driver fled the scene. Emergency crews were called about the crash at about 7:15 p.m.

In a tweet, the SIU said it would provide more details later.

Toronto paramedics said the man was in critical condition when they arrived but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The three injured were taken to hospital, two with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and one with minor injuries.

The SIU is an arms-length provincial agency that investigates events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.

