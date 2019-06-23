1 dead, 3 injured in 2-vehicle collision in Scarborough

One person has died and three were injured when two cars collided in Scarborough Saturday evening, paramedics say.

Toronto EMS say they were called to Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East at 7:13 p.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find one person in critical condition but that victim died at the scene. Two people were transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, as well as one person with minor injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), has been brought in and has now taken over the investigation following a deadly crash in Scarborough. (John Hanley/CBC)

Police said one driver involved fled the scene of the accident.

Police later said Ontario's police watchdog — the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) — has been brought in and has now taken over the investigation.

The SIU is an arms-length provincial agency that investigates events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.