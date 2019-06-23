1 dead, 3 injured in 2-vehicle collision in Scarborough
1 driver involved fled the scene of the accident, police say
One person has died and three were injured when two cars collided in Scarborough Saturday evening, paramedics say.
Toronto EMS say they were called to Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East at 7:13 p.m. for a report of a collision.
They arrived to find one person in critical condition but that victim died at the scene. Two people were transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, as well as one person with minor injuries.
Police said one driver involved fled the scene of the accident.
Police later said Ontario's police watchdog — the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) — has been brought in and has now taken over the investigation.
The SIU is an arms-length provincial agency that investigates events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.
Update: Due to circumstances of this investigation the SIU has been notified, they have now invoked their mandate. By law we cannot discuss any details about the investigation.