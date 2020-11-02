Some staff at Scarborough school refuse to work amid COVID-19 outbreak

Some staff at a Scarborough public school are refusing to work Monday morning after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared inside the school last week.

On Friday, it was revealed that nine staff members and two students tested positive for the virus at Glamorgan Junior Public School, located near Birchmount Road and Highway 401.

An outbreak was declared in one wing of the building, but the rest of the school remains open. Fifty-eight students were asked to self-isolate as a precaution by Toronto Public Health.

John Weatherup, president of Toronto Education Workers Local 4400, confirmed to CBC Toronto that some teachers and other school staff are refusing to work, arguing that the school is unsafe.

"What we're hearing is that they don't feel safe," said Weatherup. "[That] the board is not properly putting the safety measures in place for them."

Weatherup couldn't exactly how many staff members and teachers were refusing to work.

More to come.