Glenn De Baeremaeker bows out of Toronto election, saying a win is a 'long shot' with fewer wards
Longtime Scarborough councillor would likely have to take on an incumbent
Glenn De Baeremaeker, the veteran Scarborough councillor, says he won't run in the upcoming election because the redrawn ward boundaries would make a win unlikely.
De Baeremaeker, one of the biggest supporters of the controversial Scarborough subway project, currently represents Ward 38 — Scarborough-Centre. However, if Premier Doug Ford's plan to slash city council by aligning the ward map with provincial boundaries is approved, and survives a court challenge, De Baeremaeker would likely have to run against another current councillor.
De Baeremaeker issued a news release Monday saying he sees his chances of winning as a "long shot."
"I think I might have been able to pull it off — but at what cost to family, friends and supporters?" he said in the statement.
While it's unclear where De Baeremaeker would run — applications will remain open until September as a result of Ford's change — an analysis of the changing maps shows it's possible the councillor would have squared off against Coun. Michael Thompson.
As the election draws closer, a number of other councillors are in the same position as De Baeremaeker.
Toronto's election is set for October 22.