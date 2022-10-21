Scarborough city councillor Cynthia Lai dies

Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai has died, her re-election campaign announced in a statement on Friday.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Councillor Cynthia Lai, Ward 23, Scarborough North this afternoon. She was surrounded by family at the hospital," the statement said.

Lai, who immigrated to Canada from Hong Kong in the 1970s, was first elected in 2018 and was running for re-election in Monday's municipal election against three other candidates.

"Councillor Lai [represented] one of the most diverse multicultural wards in the city," the statement said. "She championed the causes of her constituents and delivered services to residents that reflected the demographic make-up of the ward."

The statement didn't include a cause of death and her family has asked for privacy.

Lai was in hospital during the last council meeting in September, however, a representative from her office said the councillor was doing well when CBC Toronto inquired about her health two weeks later.

She worked in real estate before getting into municipal politics. She was the first Chinese-Canadian president of the Toronto Real Estate Board and served on the Real Estate Council of Ontario, according to her biography on the city website.

Lai served with 'elegance and distinction,' Tory says

Her council colleagues expressed sadness at the news of her death.

In a statement, Mayor John Tory said he was shocked by the news.

"For the last four years, Cynthia represented the people of Ward 23, Scarborough North with such elegance and distinction, Tory said.

"She was such a friendly and warm presence at city hall and I know I speak for her city council colleagues when I say she will be deeply missed."

Coun. Josh Matlow, who represents Ward 12 , Toronto-St. Paul's, also expressed his condolences to her family.

"Cynthia dedicated herself to her community, and her service will always be remembered," Matlow said on Twitter.