Police are still searching for a driver who hit a female pedestrian — who was likely already dead after being hit by a fuel truck — then fled the scene.

Toronto police investigators say a 76-year-old woman was hit by a large Mack truck while she was crossing Midland Avenue at Sheppard Avenue East in Scarborough around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. She was using the crosswalk at the time.

Police say the woman died at the intersection.

Minutes after the deadly collision, the driver of a white sedan made a similar turn and struck the woman's body, dragging it a short distance.

Authorities allege the driver, described only as a young, tall man, stepped out of his vehicle and looked at the woman before fleeing the scene.

Police have now released this pixelated image of the driver's white sedan with hopes of identifying him.

Police are searching for the driver of this white sedan. Investigators believe he hit a female pedestrian in Scarborough before fleeing the scene. (Toronto Police Service)

The 47-year-old man driving the Mack truck also left the scene, but police were able to track him down a short time later.

Investigators, meanwhile, are still looking for anyone who may have captured video of the incident.