Toronto police seek driver who hit, dragged woman's body in Scarborough then fled scene
Police release more details about Wednesday's collision that left 76-year-old woman dead
Police are still searching for a driver who hit a female pedestrian — who was likely already dead after being hit by a fuel truck — then fled the scene.
Toronto police investigators say a 76-year-old woman was hit by a large Mack truck while she was crossing Midland Avenue at Sheppard Avenue East in Scarborough around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. She was using the crosswalk at the time.
Police say the woman died at the intersection.
Minutes after the deadly collision, the driver of a white sedan made a similar turn and struck the woman's body, dragging it a short distance.
Authorities allege the driver, described only as a young, tall man, stepped out of his vehicle and looked at the woman before fleeing the scene.
Police have now released this pixelated image of the driver's white sedan with hopes of identifying him.
The 47-year-old man driving the Mack truck also left the scene, but police were able to track him down a short time later.
Investigators, meanwhile, are still looking for anyone who may have captured video of the incident.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.