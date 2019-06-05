Girl, 13, recovering in hospital after receiving life-threatening injuries in collision

A teen girl is recovering in hospital after she received life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a car in Scarborough earlier this week.

Police were called to the area of Midland and Lockie avenues shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Toronto police, a 64-year-old woman was driving south on Midland Avenue at Lockie while two 13-year-old girls were crossing Midland Avenue from east to west near the south end of the intersection.

Both girls were struck and were taken to hospital, one in life-threatening condition. She is recovering in hospital, police said Wednesday in a news release.

Grade 10 student Adam Yang was waiting to cross the street when he saw the crash unfold. He said it didn't seem real at first.

"It was kind of a blur ... I just froze," he said. Moments later, he called 911.

Both girls were Grade 7 students at Sir Alexander Mackenzie Senior Public School, Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird said Monday in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with the students and we are supporting their families in any way we can," he said.

On Wednesday, police appealed to local residents, businesses and motorists who may have security or dashboard camera footage of the incident to contact them.