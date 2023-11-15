4 people struck by driver in North York, 2 with critical injuries

Toronto police say four people were hurt — two critically — after being struck by a driver in North York on Wednesday.

Police said the driver is in custody.

Toronto paramedics say three people were raced to local trauma centres.

Two women suffered critical, life-threatening injuries, paramedics said. A man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A fourth person was also injured but paramedics haven't provided an update on their condition at this time.

Police said the incident happened around 12:40 p.m. in a parking lot off Cassandra Boulevard, just west of Victoria Park Avenue — the border of Scarborough. Aerial images of the scene show police have cordoned off an area at a parking loop that's set within an apartment complex.

Police arranged at least one emergency run to get one of the victims to hospital.

Investigators say they're looking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

More to come.