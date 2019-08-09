Police investigating overnight shooting at Scarborough outdoor basketball court

Toronto police are investigating a reported shooting at an outdoor basketball court in Scarborough.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at around 1 a.m. Friday at the East Scarborough Storefront, a community centre on Lawrence Avenue East near Kingston Road. Witnesses also reported seeing people running from the area.

A male shooting victim made his way to a hospital a short time later, police said.

Investigators are now trying to confirm if the shooting victim is connected to the reported shooting at the basketball court.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

The incident is the third reported shooting near that stretch of Lawrence Avenue East since Tuesday.